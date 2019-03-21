Praise for priests

To the editor:

This is just a note to say how pleased we are at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City with our pastor, the Very Reverend Rudolph Juárez, and our parochial vicar, Father Guillermo Treviño.

Fr. Rudy is wise, understanding and patient. He works very long hours, yet shows up to support so many worthy causes throughout our communities. Fr. Guillermo is an outspoken advocate for the downtrodden and an inspiration for our young people. His vigor, enthusiasm, and candor are traits we much admire.

Both have rapport with their congregations enhanced by insight and humor. Both are humble servants of God and will likely be embarrassed if this letter sees print. They make us proud of our Catholicism.

That said, and long overdue it was, we’d enjoy seeing priest praise from other parishes. It’s a hard job to do well. That so many do it so very well is truly a blessing.

Gratefully, Dan and Beth Daly

St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City