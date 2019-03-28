SAU earns grant for person-centered care

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT —The Institute for Person-Centered Care at St. Ambrose University (IPCC) has received a $40,000 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority. The grant will help in the creation of a person-centered care toolkit for professionals working in the fields of health care, behavioral health, social work and criminal justice in the Quad Cities region.

The toolkit is among the priority IPCC projects for 2019 under the leadership of first-year Executive Director Julie Solomon. The IPCC was launched a year ago in collaboration with the Quad Cities Health Initiative, the region’s two largest hospital systems, Genesis Health and Unity Point Health-Trinity, and workforce professionals throughout the region.

An interdisciplinary group of faculty from programs in SAU’s College of Health and Human Services and additional community stakeholders are developing the toolkit that will:

• Identify the unifying principles of Person-Centered Care most applicable to the Quad-Cities region, based on a needs assessment conducted with regional stakeholders and an examination of national/international research.

• Align the unifying principles of Person-Centered Care with practical application in relevant disciplines including medicine, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, public health, social work, theology and criminal justice.

• Provide digital toolkit resources to assist with regional expansion of person-centered care.

The institute will enlist formal and informal networking and other platforms to disseminate the specialty-specific Person-Centered Care principles and applications of this toolkit.

To learn more about the Institute for Person-Centered Care at St. Ambrose, visit www.sau.edu/ipcc E