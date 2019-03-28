Sr. Kraus was an educator

Sister Marilyn Kraus, CHM, 91, died March 24 at LaHarpe Davier Health Care Center in LaHarpe, Ill.

Born July 26, 1927, in Keokuk, Iowa, she was the daughter of John and Minnie (Bruegger) Kraus.

She graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul High School in Nauvoo, Ill., in 1945 and Marycrest College in Davenport in 1949. She became a member of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in September 1948, making perpetual vows in July 1954.

She taught for 20 years in high schools in Ottumwa and Marshalltown, Iowa, and at Ottumwa Heights College. She was granted a MS degree in biology from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of public health from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and an MA degree-emphasis on medical librarianship from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

In September 1973 she was appointed chief of Medical Library Services at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Iowa City. In August, 1995 she returned to Nauvoo and helped in the family businesses.

Her funeral was scheduled to be held March 28 at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Navoo. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Nauvoo.

Memorials may be made in her memory to: Sisters of Humility, 820 W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport, IA 52804, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or School, P.O. Box 147, Nauvoo, IL 62354, or the Nauvoo Historical Society, 1380 Mulholland Street, Nauvoo, IL 62354.