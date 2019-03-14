Sr. Lynne Elwinger was prioress of Carmelite Monastery

Sister Lynne Therese Elwinger, OCD, prioress of the Carmelite Monastery in Eldridge, died March 11 at age 79 in Iowa City.

Lynne Roberts Elwinger was born Dec. 5, 1939 in Oil City, Penn., the only child of Lorance and Ruth (Ramsey) Elwinger. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh, joining the U.S. Navy following graduation. She worked as a nurse in Native American reservations and private hospitals before entering the Carmelite Monastery in 1990. She made her First Profession in 1993 and her Solemn Profession in 1996. She had been prioress since 2007.

A visitation will take place March 15 from 4-6 p.m. at St. Ann Parish in Long Grove. Wake service will be held at 6 p.m. Bishop Thomas Zinkula will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. A luncheon will follow in St. Ann’s parish hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Carmelite Monastery, 17937-250th Street, Eldridge, Iowa 52748-9425.