Support CRS programs

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

At this time of the year, we have the opportunity to reflect on how we have responded to the Gospel call to serve Jesus through those who are poor and vulnerable around the world. This year’s theme for the Catholic Relief Services collection, which is held on March 9-10, is Jesus in Disguise.

The collection supports six Catholic organizations:

• Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is the official international Catholic humanitarian overseas relief and development agency of the U. S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). CRS provides emergency relief and long-term assistance to help people become more self-sufficient.

• Migration and Refugee Services of the USCCB helps dioceses and churches resettle refugees, as well as victims of human trafficking.

• Holy Father’s Relief Fund assists victims of natural disasters and other emergencies around the world.

• Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development of the USCCB advocates for poor and vulnerable people throughout the world, and works for international justice and world peace.

• Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC) is a network of legal immigration programs that promote the dignity and protect the rights of immigrants. It provides technical assistance and training to dioceses with immigration programs like ours in the Diocese of Davenport.

• Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church of the USCCB supports a network of national pastoral centers and diocesan personnel who minister to various ethnic groups and migrant communities.

For more information on the Catholic Relief Services collection and the organizations it supports, please visit www.usccb.org/catholic-relief.

Let’s continue to pray for Jesus in Disguise in our brothers and sisters who are served by the CRS and other organizations supported by this collection, and to help them by contributing generously to the collection on March 9-10.

Apoye los programas de CRS

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

En esta época del año, tenemos la oportunidad de reflexionar sobre cómo hemos respondido al llamado del Evangelio; para servir a Jesús a través de los pobres y vulnerables en todo el mundo. El tema de la colecta del Servicio de Ayuda Católica (CRS-siglas en inglés), es Jesús disfrazado y se llevará a cabo el 9 y 10 de marzo.

La colecta ayudará a seis organizaciones católicas:

• Servicio de Ayuda Católica (CRS): Es la agencia oficial de la Iglesia Católica que brinda ayuda humanitaria internacional y a la oficina de Desarrollo de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos (USCCB-siglas en inglés). CRS proporciona ayuda de emergencia y asistencia a largo plazo, haciendo que las personas sean más autosuficientes.

• Servicio de Migración y Refugiados de la USCCB: Ayuda a las diócesis e iglesias a re-ubicar a los refugiados y trabaja activamente con las víctimas de trata de personas.

• Fondo de Ayuda del Santo Padre: Asiste a las víctimas de desastres naturales y otras emergencias en todo el mundo.

• El Departamento de Justicia, Paz y Desarrollo Humano de USCCB: Aboga por los pobres y vulnerables de todo el mundo y trabajar para la justicia internacional y la paz mundial.

• La Red Legal de Inmigración Católica, Inc. (CLINIC): Es una red dedicada al programa de inmigración legal, que promueve la dignidad humana y protege los derechos de los inmigrantes. Proporciona asistencia técnica y capacitación a las diócesis que tienen programas de inmigración, como la nuestra en la Diócesis de Davenport.

• Secretaría de Diversidad Cultural en la Iglesia (USCCB): Apoya la red de centros pastorales nacionales y al personal diocesano, que sirven a diversos grupos étnicos y comunidades migrantes.

Para obtener más información sobre la colecta del Servicio de Ayuda Católica (CRS) y las organizaciones que apoya, por favor, visite www.usccb.org (buscar “Colecta del Servicio Ayuda Católica (CRS)”).

Seguimos orando y aprendiendo de cómo ayudar a Jesús disfrazado en nuestros hermanos y hermanas, quienes son servidas por CRS y por otras organizaciones que son apoyadas por esta colecta y ayudarles contribuyendo generosamente a la Colecta de marzo 9-10.

Sincerely in Christ,/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula/

Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport