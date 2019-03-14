Time for Medicare for All

To the Editor:

Our current healthcare system is a mess because it’s driven by the almighty dollar. We need a system built on care, not profit. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is introducing a Medicare for All bill in Congress. It’s what we need. It will cost less and cover more because all monies will go to actual care and not to the profits of big insurance, big pharmaceutical companies and big hospitals.

Ninety-seven House members have signed on as co-sponsors so far, saying they support the bill. But my congressman — U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, hasn’t.

I’ve called him, other folks have called him. Loeb­s­ack needs to hear from lots of us — telling him to co-sponsor Rep. Jaya­pal’s Medicare for All bill.

To learn more about the bill or how to get involved in the fight for healthcare justice, go to www.iowacci. org. It’s up to us — the people — to make it happen.

Ginny Meyer, Iowa CCI member

Lone Tree