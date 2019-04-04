Appointments

Effective Sunday, June 30, 2019

Rev. H. Robert Harness, from assignment as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Davenport, to retirement.

Rev. Timothy J. Sheedy, from assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Solon, to retirement.

Effective Monday, July 1, 2019

Rev. Nicholas Akindele, while remaining as Defender of the Bond for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport, and continuing to work on PhD dissertation, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport, assigned as parochial vicar of St. John Vianney Parish, Bettendorf.

Very Rev. Paul J. Appel, JCL, while remaining Judicial Vicar, Vice-Chancellor, Delegate for the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters for the Diocese of Davenport, and pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport and St. Peter Parish, Buffalo, assigned as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Davenport.

Rev. David L. Brownfield, PhD, completion of sabbatical, and assigned as pastor of All Saints Parish, Keokuk.

Rev. Robert J. Cloos, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Oxford and St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, relieved of assignment as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. Charles J. Fladung, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Keota and St. Mary Parish, Sigourney, assigned as pastor of St. Mary, Solon.

Rev. Robert A. Lathrop, relieved of present assignment as pastor of All Saints Parish, Keokuk, assigned as pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Keota and St. Mary Parish, Sigourney.

Rev. Francis Mensah, assigned as parochial vicar of St. Peter Parish, Buffalo, parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Davenport, and parochial vicar of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport.

Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery, Chancellor