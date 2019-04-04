BOOKKEEPER ALL SAINTS SCHOOL, DAVENPORT

All Saints Catholic School in Davenport, Iowa is seeking a full time bookkeeper. Duties include processing receivables, accounts payable, processing monthly payroll, point of contact for Diocesan Insurance Policy, Workman’s Comp forms as needed, quarterly and annually reporting, collections for school tuition, and other duties as assigned. This position offers extreme flexible hours during summer months and will have school holiday breaks off. Previous bookkeeping experience required. Interested candidates should contact Jeanne Von Feldt at 563-324-3205.