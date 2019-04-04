Director of Faith formation/ Youth minister — Pella

St. Mary Parish of Pella, IA, (stmarypella@iowatelecom.net) a 350 household parish in central southeast Iowa in the Diocese of Davenport, is seeking to hire a Director of Faith Formation and Youth Minister. The director administrates a total parish catechetical and youth ministry program supporting lifelong faith development. The parish is not served by a parochial school. A complete job description is available by request. Submit a cover letter, resume and three references to: Fr. John D. Spiegel, Pastor, at spiegelj@diodav.org or by mail to St. Mary’s Parish, 726 218th Place, Pella, IA 50219. Applications are requested on or before May 13, 2019 with a projected hire date of June 15, 2019 and a start date of July 1, 2019.