Disappointment over response to theologian’s letter

To the Editor:

I was disappointed to read in the April 11 issue of The Catholic Messenger the two articles regarding an opinion article that theologian Keith Soko wrote for The Quad-City Times.

To me it was clearly another instance of the heavy arm of an authoritarian church stifling the free speech of one of its members.

The professor was made to apologize for the error of his views on sexuality as expressed in his opinion article published last month by The Quad-City Times.

Church authority was indeed playing to its conservative base. Pray, pay, and obey remains the norm.

The church continues its nit-picky policing of sexual activity which, other than infidelity and prostitution, Christ never preached against.

Hypocrisy, which Jesus deplored, lives on.

Joe Gross

Donahue