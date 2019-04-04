Rabbi Abraham Skorka will be speaking on how his friendship with Pope Francis has encouraged a deeper movement toward Jewish/Catholic relations at St. Mary Parish in Grinnell on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Rabbi Skorka is an Argentine biophysicist, rabbi and author. He is currently a professor at St. Joseph University in Philadelphia.
Rabbi friend of Pope to speak at Grinnell parish
Rabbi Abraham Skorka will be speaking on how his friendship with Pope Francis has encouraged a deeper movement toward Jewish/Catholic relations at St. Mary Parish in Grinnell on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.