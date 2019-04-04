Rabbi friend of Pope to speak at Grinnell parish

Rabbi Abraham Skorka will be speaking on how his friendship with Pope Francis has encouraged a deeper movement toward Jewish/Catholic relations at St. Mary Parish in Grinnell on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Rabbi Skorka is an Argentine biophysicist, rabbi and author. He is currently a professor at St. Joseph University in Philadelphia.

