Resurrection eggs are a learning tool

For The Catholic Messenger

BURLINGTON — Students in Bridget Allman’s fourth grade class at Notre Dame Catholic School learned the story of Jesus’ resurrection with the help of “resurrection eggs.” Students read from the Bible and watched short video clips to get a better understanding of what Jesus went through. Then, they were given an item to put in a plastic Easter egg. Each egg held a trinket to help tell the story in the correct order. For example, the first egg had a small palm leaf. The last egg was empty to show that Jesus rose from the dead.

On April 9, students brought their resurrection eggs to Nita Carlson’s sixth grade and junior religion classes to teach the older students about Jesus’ passion.

During Holy Week, the fourth graders visited two area nursing homes to share the eggs — and what they learned — with Catholic residents.