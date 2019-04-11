SAU professor reflects on his response to church issues

Last month, I had an article in the Quad-City Times which addressed some issues in the Church. It was primarily in response to the pedophile scandal. I have had a number of reactions from people to that article, some positive and some negative. However, I have realized that that has caused significant concern to the Catholic community. Upon reflection, I feel that much of that was due to the tone of the article, which many viewed as hostile and not constructive or pastoral. While my intent was to help and improve the Church, I realize that sometimes intent cannot be measured but external actions can be. I did not intend any harm to the Church or St. Ambrose University. As a lifelong Catholic and as a theologian and professor, I, of course, recognize the teaching authority of the Church, and admit that we, as individuals, can sometimes be wrong, even in good conscience.

So, if I have caused any scandal or misunderstanding or disrespect to the local Church or the universal Church, I apologize. As Catholic theologians and university professors, we do have an obligation to search for truth and to work for justice. But we also have a responsibility to do that in a way which helps the larger faith community, and I apologize if my effort seemed to breach that trust.

(Keith Soko is a professor of theology at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.)