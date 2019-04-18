Supporting Christians in the Holy Land

Pope Francis has asked parishes across our diocese to support the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, which helps Christians in the Holy Land.

In the Acts of the Apostles, we read that even St. Paul urged his missionary churches not to forget the needs of the Church in Jerusalem. We are called to continue the legacy of supporting our brothers and sisters who live in the land made holy by the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.

The political, religious and military challenges in the Holy Land are more complex than ever and they are especially hard on Christians. However, there are hopeful signs as well. The 29 parishes in the Holy Land lead worship, offer Christian formation and education, and provide housing and food for the poor. The Christian shrines that directly connect us to the life of Jesus and the Apostles are maintained.

When you contribute to this collection, you become an instrument of peace and join with Catholics around the world in solidarity with the Church in the Holy Land.

Please give prayerful consideration to a generous response to The Pontifical Good Friday Collection.

For more information about Christians in the Holy Land, visit www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.

Apoyando a los cristianos en Tierra Santa

El Papa Francisco ha pedido a las parroquias de nuestra diócesis apoyar la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo, la cual ayuda a los cristianos en Tierra Santa.

En los Hechos de los Apóstoles, nosotros leemos que aun el apóstol San Pablo instó a sus Iglesias misioneras a no olvidar a la Iglesia en Jerusalén. Estamos llamados a continuar el legado de apoyar a los hermanos y hermanas, quienes viven en la tierra hecha santa por la vida, muerte y resurrección de Jesús.

Los desafíos políticos, religiosos y militares en Tierra Santa ahora son más complejos que nunca, especialmente más dura para los cristianos. Sin embargo, hay señales de esperanza también. Las 29 parroquias en Tierra Santa dirigen adoraciones, ofrecen formación cristiana, educación y proveen casa y comida a los pobres. Se mantienen los santuarios cristianos que directamente nos conectan a la vida de Jesús y de sus apóstoles.

Cuando usted contribuye a esta colecta, usted se convierte en un instrumento de paz y se junta a muchos católicos alrededor del mundo en solidaridad con la Iglesia en Tierra Santa.

Por favor, considere en oración una generosa respuesta a la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo.

Para más información sobre los cristianos en Tierra Santa, visite: www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.