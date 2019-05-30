Appointments

Effective Saturday, June 1, 2019

Deacon Terry L. Starns, while remaining as Parish Life Coordinator at St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass and in his diaconal assignment at St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass, relieved as Director of the Diaconate for the Diocese of Davenport.

Deacon Michael D. Snyder, while remaining in his diaconal assignment at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf, assigned as Director of the Diaconate for the Diocese of Davenport.

Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor