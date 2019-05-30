1 DAVENPORT — Ordination to the Priesthood, Rev. Mr. Scott Foley and Rev. Mr. Terrill Ball; Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate, James Flattery, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 10 a.m.
1 DAVENPORT — Confirmation, St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.
2 CLINTON — Confirmation, Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, 3 p.m.
5 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1 p.m.
5 DAVENPORT — Jubilarian Mass and dinner
6 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Aid Society meeting, Rogalski Center, 10:30 a.m.
6-8 DAVENPORT — Vision 20/20 Convocation, St. Ambrose University
9 DAVENPORT — Confirmation, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 9 a.m.
10-14 BALTIMORE, Md. — United States Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting
15 TORONTO — Mass, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, 5 p.m.
16 GRAND MOUND — Mass, Ss. Philip & James, 8 a.m.
16 OXFORD JUNCTION — Mass, Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.
18 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
22 SIGOURNEY — Mass, St. Mary, 5 p.m.
23 KEOTA — Confirmation, Holy Trinity, Keota and St. Mary, Sigourney at Holy Trinity, 10 a.m.
27 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission
28 DAVENPORT — Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Mass, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.
29 WEST POINT — Mass, St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.
30 WEST POINT — Mass, St. Mary, 8 a.m.
30 FARMINGTON — Mass, St. Boniface, 10:30 a.m.
Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for June
1 DAVENPORT — Ordination to the Priesthood, Rev. Mr. Scott Foley and Rev. Mr. Terrill Ball; Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate, James Flattery, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 10 a.m.