Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for June

1 DAVENPORT — Ordination to the Priesthood, Rev. Mr. Scott Foley and Rev. Mr. Terrill Ball; Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate, James Flattery, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 10 a.m.

1 DAVENPORT — Confirmation, St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

2 CLINTON — Confirmation, Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, 3 p.m.

5 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1 p.m.

5 DAVENPORT — Jubilarian Mass and dinner

6 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Aid Society meeting, Rogalski Center, 10:30 a.m.

6-8 DAVENPORT — Vision 20/20 Convocation, St. Ambrose University

9 DAVENPORT — Confirmation, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 9 a.m.

10-14 BALTIMORE, Md. — United States Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting

15 TORONTO — Mass, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, 5 p.m.

16 GRAND MOUND — Mass, Ss. Philip & James, 8 a.m.

16 OXFORD JUNCTION — Mass, Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

18 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

22 SIGOURNEY — Mass, St. Mary, 5 p.m.

23 KEOTA — Confirmation, Holy Trinity, Keota and St. Mary, Sigourney at Holy Trinity, 10 a.m.

27 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission

28 DAVENPORT — Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Mass, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.

29 WEST POINT — Mass, St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

30 WEST POINT — Mass, St. Mary, 8 a.m.

30 FARMINGTON — Mass, St. Boniface, 10:30 a.m.