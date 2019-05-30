Fr.Catich lunch and learn lecture

DAVENPORT — A biographical lecture about the life of Father Edward Catich will be presented by Paul Herrera on Aug. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Outing Club.

Herrera was a student of Fr. Catich’s and his principal apprentice. Fr. Catich was the founder of St. Ambrose University’s art department and an internationally recognized calligrapher, artist and scholar.

The struggles and successes Fr. Catich experienced are told through photographs, videos and examples of his own artwork. Attendees will follow young Ed Catich through his training at an orphanage and his experiences as a sign painter and musician in Al Capone’s Chicago. The lecture touches on the late priest’s time at the North American College in Rome and his studies of the Imperial Roman lettering on Trajan’s column in Rome.

Herrera will also explain the link between Fr. Catich and Reed College in Portland, Ore., where Steve Jobs (co-founder of Apple) first encountered the design elements involved in the art of calligraphy.

A calligraphy demonstration and a display of Father’s art will be part of the program.

Cost for the lecture and lunch is $22. To register call (563) 441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.

Learn with Lunch is part of Scott Community College’s continuing education program.