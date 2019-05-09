To the Editor:

The papal encyclical, “Laudato si’,” from Pope Francis is a passionate call to all people of the world to take “swift and unified global action,” particularly in relation to the destruction of the environment. The Holy Father calls the church and the world to acknowledge the urgency of our environmental challenges and to join him in embarking on a new path.

The Paris Agreement is an international policy framework agreed to by 196 countries in 2016. The goal is to enact policies that will limit global temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius, which scientists agree represents a dangerous threshold for our planet.

In July 2017, President Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, saying he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto immediately responded: “I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy and future.” In fact, more than 1,200 U.S. states, cities, tribal nations, companies and universities have pledged their support for the Paris Agreement and have committed to climate action in the absence of federal leadership.

The Franciscan Peace Center is hosting a free screening of the film “From Paris to Pittsburgh” — a National Geographic documentary that brings to life the actions of individuals, communities, businesses and local governments to confront the threat of climate change in their own backyards. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., Clinton. For more information, visit www.ClintonFranciscans.com or call (563) 242-7611.

Laura Anderson

Franciscan Peace Center, Clinton