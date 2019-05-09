To the Editor:

I read with great sadness President Donald Trump’s remarks in Green Bay, Wis. (April 27), regarding what would happen to a baby that survives a failed abortion in Wisconsin. He is reported to have said that the doctor and mother would wrap the baby in a blanket, and then decide whether or not to execute the baby. That is an insensitive remark and untruth.

As a mom, I was in a delivery room eight times — five for delivery of a healthy child, three times to deliver a child that wasn’t strong enough to make it to birth.

It seems impossible that a person could even think about making such an insensitive statement, much less say it. So, Mom decides to keep baby and has nowhere for them to go. Mom asks, “Who will come and get us?”

Do we respond, “Is it me Lord?”

Mary Decker

Oviedo, Fla.