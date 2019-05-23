Meet The Catholic Messenger’s new intern

My name is Elizabeth Starr and I am a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication. Along with my major, I am also getting a certificate in writing and minors in film and history. I grew up in Bettendorf and went to Lourdes Catholic School and Assumption High School. Along with academics, I work at the Uni­versity of Iowa’s Admissions Visitor Center helping families who want to visit campus and getting potential students excited about coming to college.

I am also next academic year’s Com­munications Fellow for the Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City. I wanted to intern at The Catholic Messenger because I thought it is a great way to get real-world experience while incorporating my faith and working with professionals to hone my skills and develop new ones as well. I am so excited to work with the staff and build on my knowledge and even learn more about my faith.