New assignments for priests, deacon

Bishop Thomas Zinkula has released a new round of priest assignments and effective dates. One diocesan priest has retired, one religious order priest will enter the diocese, two religious order priests will leave the diocese and four diocesan priests and one deacon are receiving assignment changes.

April 4

• Father Edmond Dunn, 83, officially retired from active service. Born and raised in Oxford, he graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport, the University of Iowa and received his PhD at Andover Newton Joint Doctoral Program in Boston. He did theological studies at Pope John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Mass.

On June 3, 1972, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe at St. Mary Church-Oxford. Fr. Dunn served on faculty at St. Ambrose College/University from 1975-2010. He served as spiritual director of the college’s seminary department, 1975-78; as rector, 1978-85; and director of spiritual formation, 1985-2001. Since 2001 he has served as administrator, pastor and/or sacramental minister at St. Mary Parish-Oxford and St. Peter Parish-Cosgrove.

June 2

• Father Rudolph Juarez, 65, will become pastor of St. Bernadette Parish-West Branch while remaining vicar for Hispanics and pastor of St. Joseph Parish-West Liberty and St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City.

Born in Davenport, he attended St. Ambrose College, the University of Iowa and St. Mary University in San Antonio, Texas. He undertook theological studies at Assum­ption Seminary in San Antonio and the University of Notre Dame’s Moreau Seminary. He was ordained to the priesthood July 19, 1980, by Bishop O’Keefe at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Fr. Juarez had temporary assign­ments until serving as an associate pastor at St. Anthony Parish-Davenport, 1980-81, and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish-Bettendorf, 1981-83. He was a missionary vicar for Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-Muscatine, 1983-89, and then completed graduate studies at Gregorian University in Rome. He served as administrator, then pastor at St. Mary Parish-Davenport, 1991-2004. He has served as vicar for Hispanic ministry since 1991, pastor of St. Patrick-Iowa City since 2004 and pastor of St. Joseph Parish-West Liberty since 2018.

• Father David Steinle, 68, will remain pastor at St. Mary Parish-Wilton but will be relieved of his assignment at St. Bernadette Parish-West Branch. The Burlington native graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in business administration. He completed his theological studies at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. He was ordained to the priesthood June 7, 1979, by Bishop O’Keefe at St. Paul Church-Burlington. Fr. Steinle served as an associate pastor at Holy Family Parish-Davenport, 1979-81. He served on faculty at Assumption High School-Davenport, 1981-92, and was pastor of Assumption Parish-Charlotte and St. Patrick Parish-Villa Nova, 1989-93. He served on faculty at Mater Dei High School-Clinton and as pastor of Assumption/St. Patrick Parish-Charlotte, 1992-97. He served as pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish-Davenport and St. Peter Parish-Buffalo, 1997-2007, and St. Andrew Parish-Blue Grass, 1997-2000. He served as pastor of St. Mary Parish-Wilton, 1997-98; Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish-West Burlington and St. Mary Parish-Dodgeville, 2007-16; pastor of St. Mary Parish-Wilton since 2016, parochial vicar of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish-Muscatine 2016-18 and pastor at St. Bernadette Parish-West Branch since 2018.

• Father Guillermo Trevino, Jr., 33, will become parochial vicar of St. Bernadette Parish-West Branch while remaining parochial vicar at St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City and St. Joseph Parish-West Liberty and chaplain at Regina Catholic Education Center-Iowa City. Born in San Antonio, Texas, he was raised in Moline, Ill. He graduated from Blackhawk College in Moline and Conception Seminary, Conception, Mo.

He completed his theological studies at the University of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary. He was ordained to the priesthood June 6, 2015, by Bishop Martin Amos at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Fr. Trevino has served in solidum at St. Peter Parish-Buffalo and St. Alphonsus Parish and St. Mary Parish in Davenport from 2015-18 and has been at the Iowa City and West Liberty parishes since 2018.

July 1

• Father Timothy Armbruster, C.PP.S., 47, will become pastor of St. Mary Parish-Centerville and St. Patrick Parish-Melrose.

A native of Kansas he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Rockhurst University in Kansas City and his master of divinity degree from the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. On Aug. 18, 2001, he was ordained a priest of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood by Bishop Joseph Charron, C.PP.S., at Christ the King Church in WaKeeney, Kan.

Fr. Armbruster served as a deacon, then associate pastor, at St. Francis Xavier Parish in St. Joseph, Mo., from 2001-06. He served at St. Patrick Parish in Sedalia, Mo., as pastor from 2006-08. He also served at Sacred Heart Parish in Sedalia, St. John Parish in Bahner, Mo., and assisted at Sacred Heart School in Sedalia. Since 2008 he has served as associate pastor at St. James Parish in Liberty, Mo. Fr. Armbruster also has served as director of vocations for the Kansas City Province of his religious community for the past seven years.

• Father William Hubmann, C.PP.S., 74, is being reassigned by the Precious Bloods outside the Diocese of Davenport. He is currently pastor at St. Mary Parish-Centerville.

He earned a B.A. in philosophy from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., and a master of divinity degree from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn. On June 9, 1979, he was ordained to the priesthood. He has served in parishes in North Dakota, Missouri, Wisconsin and Texas; been an adjunct professor for Our Lady of the Lake Seminary in Syracuse, Ind., and helped prepare deacon candidates for hospital-related ministry. From 1988-93, he was a chaplain in the Army National Guard. Prior to serving in Centerville, Fr. Hubmann ministered at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago from 2007-12. His service has included developing AIDS ministry, hospital and community education programs and a suicide survivor’s support group. He came to Centerville in 2012.

• Father Michael Volkmer, C.PP.S., 79, is being reassigned to the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph in Missouri. A native of Nebraska City, Neb., he completed his theology studies at St. Charles Seminary in Carthagena, Ohio. On June 1, 1968, he was ordained to the priesthood by Auxiliary Bishop Edward McCarthy at St. Charles Seminary.

From 1968-76 he was an instructor at the Precious Blood Seminary in Liberty, Mo. He then served as an associate pastor at St. Mary Parish-Centerville from 1976-82, pastor at St. Anthony Parish-Park Falls, Wis., 1982-91; Sacred Heart Parish-Sedalia, Mo., 1991-97; St. Francis Xavier Parish-St. Joseph, Mo., 1997-2007. He has served at St. Mary Parish-Albia since 2007, first as pastor and then administrator.

• Father Mark Yates, C.PP.S., 57, will become pastor of St. Mary Parish-Albia and remain pastor of St. Patrick Parish-Georgetown and St. Peter Parish-Lovilia and will be relieved of assignment at St. Patrick Parish-Melrose.

He was born in Wichita, Kan., and worked before entering the seminary. He completed his theological studies at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, Ill. On May 5, 2012, he was ordained to the priesthood. He served as parochial vicar at St. Francis Xavier Parish-St. Joseph, Mo., 2012-16. He has served as administrator, then pastor at St. Patrick Parish-Georgetown, St. Peter Parish-Lovilia and St. Patrick Parish-Melrose since 2016.

Deacon ministry

• Deacon Edwin Kamerick will serve St. Mary Parish-Centerville and remain as a deacon serving at St. Patrick Parish-Melrose. He is relieved of his assignments at St. Patrick Parish-Georgetown and St. Peter Parish-Lovilia.