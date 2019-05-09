Sr. Rehm taught in Keokuk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sister Patricia Rehm, D.C., an educator and counselor, died April 20 at Seton Residence in Evansville. She was 82.

Born April 29, 1936, in St. Joseph, Mo., Sr. Rehm was the daughter of Anthony and Catherine (Salanky) Rehm. She was a graduate of Convent of the Sacred Heart in St. Joseph. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in education from Marillac College in St. Louis and her master’s degree in counseling and guidance from Xavier University in New Orleans.

She entered the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul in May 1956. Following initial formation, Sr. Rehm served as an upper elementary teacher at St. Patrick School and St. Louise de Marillac School, both in St. Louis. She served at St. Stephen Grade School in New Orleans as an upper elementary teacher and then as an elementary teacher and counselor. In the Diocese of Davenport she served at Cardinal Stritch High School in Keokuk as a secondary teacher and counselor.

She served at St. Mary’s Regional School in West Plains, Mo., as an elementary principal, teacher and counselor. Sr. Rehm served as the local community superior for several years.

Following certification in Clinical Pastoral Education, she ministered at Bethany Hospital and St. Joseph Care Center, both in Kansas City, Kan., in pastoral care. She continued as a volunteer coordinator in addition to providing pastoral care at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, Kan. Later she ministered at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton, Mo., assisting the senior sisters.

In 2010, Sr. Rehm assisted senior sisters at Seton Residence in Evansville. In 2015, she entered the ministry of prayer there, serving in that capacity until her death.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 26 in the Seton Chapel at Seton Residence. Burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery, Evansville. Donations may be made to the Daughters of Charity Province of St. Louise, 4330 Olive Street Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63108.