Sr. Talarico taught, was librarian

Sister JoAnne Talarico, CHM, died May 10 at her home in Des Moines. Her body has been donated to science and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

She was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Des Moines to Nicholas Talarico and Rose Romano Talarico. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1954, professing vows in 1957.

Sister earned an AA in liberal arts from Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa; a BA in English from Marycrest College in Davenport; and an MA from Notre Dame University in systematic theology. She also studied at Pius X Religious Education Institute in Detroit and the University of South Dakota at Vermillion.

Sr. Talarico taught in elementary schools in Iowa and Illinois for 15 years before serving at Ottumwa Heights College in the library and in campus ministry. She spent several years providing pastoral ministry in Iowa rural parishes. She served as an educational consultant for the Iowa Religious Media Services and later as office manager at Drake University Catholic Student Center, both in Des Moines.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.