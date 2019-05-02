Supporting work in Latin America

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,\

The theme for the Collection for the Church in Latin America is Share Your Faith.

The church in the United States has a long history of sharing our faith in Jesus Christ with the people of Latin America. In 1965, the bishops of the United States created the Latin America Committee and an annual national collection to support the work of the Church in Latin America.

The annual national Collection for the Church in Latin America will be the weekend of May 4-5. The 2019 campaign highlights the faith of the people of Latin America and the many opportunities we have to share faith with them.

We recognize the tremendous benefit of having our Latin American brothers and sisters in the Church and the revitalization their fervor brings to the faith. In addition to offering our help and support to the Catholics of Latin America, we have much to learn from them.

Please be generous in praying for the Church in Latin America and in giving to this collection. Your support will truly make a difference.

Apoyando el trabajo en Latinoamérica

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El tema de este año para la Colecta para la Iglesia en Latinoamérica es Compartiendo Tu Fe.

La Iglesia en los Estados Unidos tiene una larga historia de compartir nuestra fe en Jesucristo con las personas de América Latina. En 1965, los obispos de los Estados Unidos crearon el Comité de América Latina y decidieron hacer una Colecta Anual Nacional para apoyar el trabajo evangelizador de la Iglesia en América Latina.

La Colecta Anual Nacional para la Iglesia en América Latina será el fin de semana del 4 al 5 de mayo. La Campaña del 2019 destaca la fe de las personas de América Latina y las muchas oportunidades que tenemos para compartir la fe con ellos.

Reconocemos el gran beneficio de tener a nuestros hermanos y hermanas latinoamericanos en la Iglesia y la revitalización que su fervor trae a la fe. Además de ofrecer nuestra ayuda y apoyo a los católicos de América Latina, tenemos mucho que aprender de ellos.

Por favor, sea generoso orando por la Iglesia en América Latina y aportando a la Colecta Anual Nacional. Su apoyo realmente hará la diferencia.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport