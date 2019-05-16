Thank you to our priests

To the Editor:

In 1996, Holy Family Church offered the first Divine Mercy Sunday celebration in Davenport. Since then, we have been blessed to celebrate it each year. It has grown tremendously thanks to our amazing priests who give their time in the sacrament of reconciliation. I would like to personally thank those priests who helped us out this year: Fathers William Kneemiller, Robert Harness, Joseph Sia, Edward O’Melia,

Thomas Stratman, Anthony Herold, Apo Mpanda and Christopher Young. Special thanks to Father Rich Adam for hosting this celebration of God’s amazing mercy at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. I also want to thank all of those priests who have helped over the years, as your faithfulness has made it possible to continue this blessed day.

We live in a world where criticism, judgment and lack of forgiveness are glorified daily. Forgiving past mistakes is unheard of in the media and our need for God is ridiculed. Our society condemns instead of offering forgiveness.

This feast reminds us that no sin is too big for God’s mercy. As he told St. Faustina, “Let no soul fear to draw near to me; my mercy is greater than your sins, and those of the entire world.” In St. Faustina’s diary Jesus often refers to the confessional as the tribunal of mercy and asks that we pray that souls not be afraid of it. I believe the Lord pours out his graces on Divine Mercy Sunday and draws many back to the faith.

As Jesus told St. Faustina, “Tell them no soul that has called on my mercy has been disappointed or brought to shame.” Thank you again to our beloved priests, who are the instruments Jesus uses to bring us His Mercy!

Sandi Hansen

Davenport