The voice of the laity is important

To the editor:

As a former military wife, I hold dear my freedom of speech and other freedoms that my husband risked his life to defend. In last week’s Catholic Messenger, it seemed to me that the bishop opined how the laity was not learned enough to express their opinions. It also seemed to me that he denounced lay persons who would dare to question or criticize the actions of the church out loud or in print. Bishop (Thomas) Zinkula further deems such questioning inappropriate and attempts to stifle any sharing of concerns among parishioners, something he labels as attempting to weaken the faith of others.

I was glad to read the two letters to the editor and Glenn Leach’s article in the same issue. Leach’s article was reasonable, respectful and well developed.

Betty Ruefer

Davenport