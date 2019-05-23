Totally yours: Totus Tuus summer youth program schedule announced

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Totus Tuus will again be offered to youths in the Diocese of Davenport this summer. Totus Tuus — Latin for “totally yours” — is a weeklong Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and eucharistic worship.

The program is offered by the diocesan Office of Vocations as a way to help youths explore vocations in a broad sense. This includes priesthood, consecrated life, lay ministry, marriage and the diaconate.

Totus Tuus provides a grade school program during the day and a junior/senior high program in the evening. The program differs from Vacation Bible School due to its emphasis on vocation and its use of a non-parish leadership team. Each year, the diocesan Office of Vocations selects four young adults to lead Totus Tuus programs at participating parishes, generally a combination of seminarians and college students. They lead the younger students in prayer and in worship and in their participation in other activities. The week culminates with an array of outdoor water games.

The Totus Tuus schedule:

Week 1, June 9-14 : Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, and Church of the Visitation Parish, Camanche.

Week 2, June 16-21 : St. Mary Parish, Oskaloosa, and St. Mary Parish, Pella.

Week 3, June 23-28 : Sacred Heart Parish, Newton.

Week 4, July 7-12 : St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction.

Week 5, July 14-19 : St. Mary Parish and St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport.

Week 6, July 21-26 : St. Mary Parish, Grinnell.

For more information or to sign up for Totus Tuus, call a host parish.