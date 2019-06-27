100 years for 19th Amendment

To The Editor

Commemoration and celebration of the 100-year anniversary ratifying the 19th Amendment (i.e., women’s right to vote), from an Iowa perspective, is starting throughout the state. Twenty-six different projects and activities intended to educate the public regarding this monumental achievement have been in the planning stage since 2017.

The website https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org may be the best resource for people to view planned activities, supporting agencies, institutions and individuals and the ensuing campaign titled “Hard Won. Not Done.” On July 2, 1919, Iowa became the 10th state to ratify the right of all citizens, regardless of gender, to vote. Tennessee’s approval put the law into effect Aug. 18, 1920.

Projects for the commemoration include 19th Amendment-related lesson plans for high school social studies teachers, replica of the 1913-1920 suffrage wagon, availability of 19th Amendment-related city street banners, 19th Amendment speaker series hosted by history and political science teachers and an IPTV documentary of prominent Iowa suffragists. Also, a National History Day essay competition for middle and high school students, The Suffragists musical, podcasts and book.

Organizations that would like to have a representative of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee speak about the statewide project, get involved in the effort or seek more information, may contact Doris Kelley, chair, 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration, at (515) 988-2344 or DJKelley@cfu.net.

Supporting agency and institution partners include: League of Women Voters of Iowa, Iowa Women’s Foundation, Women Lead Change, 50-50 in 2020, American Association of University Women of Iowa, Business Professional Women of Iowa, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, De­partment of Human Rights-Iowa Commission on the Status of Women, Iowa State Edu­cation Association, National Nine­teenth Amend­ment So­ciety, NEXUS Executive Women’s Alliance, University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa.

Doris Kelley, chair, Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration,

Cedar Falls Iowa