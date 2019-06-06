A prayerful prep for ordination

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Vespers, Mass and Eucharistic Adoration were celebrated on the eve of the ordination of Fathers Terry Ball, Scott Foley and Deacon James Flattery at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Father Joseph Sia, director of vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, organized the prayerful evening, a first-time event held May 31, as an opportunity for people in the diocese to pray for the new priests and deacon.

“It was a way to include the community in the men’s preparation for ordination,” said Colleen Darland, administrative assistant to the vocations director. The prayer-filled event also provided an opportunity to form a connection between the men to be ordained and the people they will serve in the diocese.

Seminarians also participated in vespers, Mass and Eucharist Adoration; many of them made a beeline to the confessional at the opportunity to receive the sacrament of reconciliation that evening.