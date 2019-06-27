4 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.
5 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.
9 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
11 DAVENPORT — Mt. Calvary Cemetery Board meeting
12 IOWA CITY — Deacon Class VI dinner
14 BURLINGTON — Deacon Formation Rite of Candidacy, St. John Church, 10 a.m.
16 DAVENPORT — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting
19 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.
20 CLINTON — Sisters of St. Francis Jubilee Mass, Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, 10:30 a.m.
21 MELROSE — Installation of Pastor at St. Patrick Parish, 8 a.m.
21 CENTERVILLE — Installation of Pastor at St. Mary Parish, 10:30 a.m.
22 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.
22 CORALVILLE — Jail and Prison Ministry meeting, St. Thomas More
22 WATERLOO — Summer Adult Formation presentation
24 DAVENPORT — Propagation of the Faith meeting
24 LONG GROVE — Project Andrew Mass and dinner, 4 p.m.
25 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission meeting
25-27 FAIRFIELD-BURLINGTON-KEOKUK — RAGBRAI
27 MONTROSE — 50th Anniversary Mass, St. Joseph Church, 4 p.m.
28 GRINNELL — Installation of Pastor at St. Mary Parish, 9 a.m.
Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for July
