Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for July

4 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.

5 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.

9 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

11 DAVENPORT — Mt. Calvary Cemetery Board meeting

12 IOWA CITY — Deacon Class VI dinner

14 BURLINGTON — Deacon Formation Rite of Candidacy, St. John Church, 10 a.m.

16 DAVENPORT — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting

19 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.

20 CLINTON — Sisters of St. Francis Jubilee Mass, Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, 10:30 a.m.

21 MELROSE — Installation of Pastor at St. Patrick Parish, 8 a.m.

21 CENTERVILLE — Installation of Pastor at St. Mary Parish, 10:30 a.m.

22 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m.

22 CORALVILLE — Jail and Prison Ministry meeting, St. Thomas More

22 WATERLOO — Summer Adult Formation presentation

24 DAVENPORT — Propagation of the Faith meeting

24 LONG GROVE — Project Andrew Mass and dinner, 4 p.m.

25 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission meeting

25-27 FAIRFIELD-BURLINGTON-KEOKUK — RAGBRAI

27 MONTROSE — 50th Anniversary Mass, St. Joseph Church, 4 p.m.

28 GRINNELL — Installation of Pastor at St. Mary Parish, 9 a.m.