Follow the Ten Commandments

To the Editor:

The abortion controversy is ongoing and it never should have been an issue in the first place. Back in the biblical times of Moses, God, in his great love for his people, gave us his Ten Commandments as a guideline to get to heaven. One very important commandment for the abortion issue is “Thou shalt not kill.”

If you have forgotten the Ten Commandments, I will list them for you.

• I am the Lord your God; you shall not have strange gods before me.

• You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.

• Remember to keep holy the Lord’s day.

• Honor your father and mother.

• You shall not kill.

• You shall not commit adultery.

• You shall not steal

• You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.

• You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife.

• You shall not covet your neighbor’s goods.

As you review the commandments, you can see how we have fallen from grace as a nation. We still have time to change, repent and become people of God. And, for the record, there is a heaven and a hell and they will last for all eternity.

Ruth Weber

Davenport