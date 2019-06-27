Interpretation was offered at convention

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Miguel Moreno, coordinator of multicultural ministry for the Diocese of Davenport, said an interpretation team was formed when his department learned that a handful of Hispanics with limited English skills desired to attend the Vision 20/20 Convocation.

The interpreters consisted of him, seminarian Osmin Melendez, Karen Dugan and Juan de la Torre. They provided listening devices to persons who needed interpretation for events in the main auditorium June 6-8 on the St. Ambrose University campus.

Participants used an ear piece so that they could hear a interpretation of the speeches of each of the three main speakers and Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s homily during the Friday evening Mass. The four interpreters took turns interpreting. “We had to put it in our own words since we did not have scripts,” Moreno said. He did, however, have Bishop Zinkula’s homily.

The group practiced briefly before the convocation. The interpretation devices previously were used during the graduation ceremony for the Hispanic Ministry Formation Program.