Traveling prayer service begins in Davenport

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Around 50 people came to pray, reflect and seek the sacrament of reconciliation during the first Inflame Our Hearts program June 13 at St. Anthony Parish.

Marcia Moore, director of Eagles’ Wings Retreat in Davenport and an organizer of the event, said Father Troy Richmond of Muscatine, Father Dan Dorau of Burlington and Dodge­ville, Father William Knee­miller of the Kahl Home in Dav­en­port and Father Terry Ball, newly ordained, were available for confession.

Fr. Richmond led the prayer service, assisted by Deacon David Reha of Wellman. The serviced offered prayer before the Blessed Sacrament, praise and worship music and reflection. Later in the evening, prayer teams (four sets of two people) spread out near the front of the church to pray over individuals who had specific requests.

Each prayer team took a unique approach to praying over the individual. One team’s members sat next to each other and listened to the individual in front of them. In another setting, the individual sat beside one team member while the other team member sat behind them, placing hands on their shoulders. Another team’s members stood to pray over the individual requesting prayer. Those who did not seek out prayer teams prayed or read in their pews, knelt before the Blessed Sacrament or sought confession.

Moore said the teams may change depending on when and where future Inflame Our Hearts events are held in the diocese. The organizing team will continue to meet for prayer and discernment, seeing what changes or additions need to be made. “Time passed quickly for prayer teams and priests while people waited in line and comments were very positive,” she said.

“We are hopeful that this ministry will grow as it goes out to parishes in the diocese and believe it fits so well with Bishop Zinkula’s Vision 20/20.”

If your parish is interested in bringing Inflame Our Hearts to your parish, contact Fr. Richmond at richmondt@diodav.org or Moore at marcia@eagleswings.ws.