Agnoli is award-winning deacon author

Deacon Frank Agnoli, director of Liturgy and of Deacon Formation for the Diocese of Davenport, and two colleagues received a second-place award for their book, “Rites of Passage” in the 2019 Catholic Press Awards competition. Awards were presented at the conclusion of the Catholic Media Conference on June 21 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Guerric DeBona, OSB, David Scotchie and Deacon Agnoli collaborated as authors of the book published by Liturgical Press. The judge’s comment stated:

‘“Rites of Passage’ offers guidance to those who preach at three select liturgies — the Baptism of Children, Matrimony, and Funerals. The impressive introduction provides keen insights and well-seasoned principles for anyone who preaches, encouraging him to prepare for this liturgy and this assembly. Each section of the book focuses on a ‘rite of passage’ and provides exegesis on the readings, connects the scriptural and liturgical texts, and offers strategies for preaching on those selections. Bibliographies encourage further reading. Throughout the book, the authors’ advice is well-grounded in Sacred Scripture, the official liturgical texts, and pastoral practice.”

The Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada has 220 members in the categories of newspapers, magazines and newsletters.