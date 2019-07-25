2 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Corporate Board meeting
3 DAVENPORT — Mass, Holy Family, 4:30 p.m.
4 DAVENPORT — Mass, Holy Family, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
6 CORALVILLE — Mass, Oakdale Correctional Facility
8 DAVENPORT — Catholic schools’ inservice Mass, St. Vincent Center
9 DAVENPORT — Black and White Gala Mass and dinner, Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, 5:30 p.m.
10 OTTUMWA — Multicultural Theological Conference, Bridgeview Center
11 DAVENPORT — Mass, St. Anthony, 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
13 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Aid Society meeting
14 WEST LIBERTY — Hispanic Pastoral Agents meeting
17 IOWA CITY — Diocesan Pastoral Council meeting, St. Patrick, 10 a.m.
17 BURLINGTON — Mass, Divine Mercy (Ss. Mary & Patrick), 5 p.m.
18 DODGEVILLE — Mass, St. Mary, 8:15 a.m.
18 BURLINGTON — Mass, Divine Mercy (Ss. Mary & Patrick), 10:30 a.m.
20 DAVENPORT — Convocation and blessing for new academic year, St. Ambrose University Rogalski Center, 11 a.m.
21 DAVENPORT — Priest luncheon
22 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Motherhouse
23 WEST POINT — School Mass, Holy Trinity, 8:45 a.m.
24 MUSCATINE — Birdies with the bishop
25 GRAND MOUND — Golden Jubilee Mass, Ss. Philip & James, 10:30 a.m.
29 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission meeting
31 KEOKUK — Mass, All Saints, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for August
