To the editor:

The letter in your June 13, 2019, issue from Randy Bickford horrified me to read his obsession about the money he sees that immigrants are costing us. Somehow, we can’t get it out of our system to blame the underdogs themselves or to find other entities to blame.

A Good Samaritan does not ask if the coyote or trafficker put (the migrant) there. A Good Samaritan does what it is hoped that Jesus would want.

Phyllis Anne Kriner

Marceline, Mo.