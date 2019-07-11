Five new majors added at St. Ambrose

DAVENPORT — Adding to its offerings in communication, theater, criminal justice and the sciences, St. Ambrose University will offer five new majors this fall. Prospective students may still apply for admission for the fall semester.

The new majors:

• Digital filmmaking, one of the few undergraduate filmmaking programs offered in the Midwest. The communication and theater departments will jointly oversee this major.

• Biomedical laboratory science. Students interested in analyzing and interpreting medical tests, such as in immunology and hematology, will find employment in a variety of settings as medical laboratory technologists. This degree culminates in a practicum at an accredited lab.

• Bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) accelerated. This degree is best-suited for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree and wish to move into the nursing field. Students can complete this online degree in as few as 15 months.

• Bachelor of social work. This new major adds to the university’s focus on social justice. Students can earn their BSW and continue to pursue their Master of Social Work at St. Ambrose. The master’s program is an established graduate degree program. Both degrees can be earned in five years.

• Master of science in criminal justice. This degree is useful for currently practicing law enforcement or criminal justice personnel who want to expand their careers with skills in leadership, data diagnostics, crime analysis and criminal justice intelligence.

“The university adds degree programs after they have been carefully and strategically vetted by university faculty and administration,” said vice president for strategic initiatives, Sandra Cassady. “Not only do these majors help us to attract new students to St. Ambrose, but they also help us respond to the overall needs of the workforce.”