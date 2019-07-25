Jack Goetz was father of Fr. Goetz

Jack Goetz, 85, of Keokuk, father of Father Marty Goetz, died July 21 in West Burlington.

Jack was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Keokuk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed by Hubinger/Heinz/Roquette in Keokuk for 40 years until his retirement in 1993.

He married MaryAnn Savacool at St. Peter Church in Keokuk. He is survived by five children, including Fr. Goetz, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Burlington-West Burlington.

Jack was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

His visitation was held July 24. His funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 25 at All Saints. A private family burial will be held at Keokuk National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Keokuk Catholic Schools or Great River Hospice House.