Person-centered care conference planned

DAVENPORT — Leaders in the rapidly evolving medical technology industry will present on the topic to regional healthcare industry leaders, practitioners, students and educators Oct. 1 at St. Ambrose University.

Registration for the daylong conference organized by the Institute for Person-Centered Care (IPCC) of St. Ambrose University will begin at 8 a.m. The conference begins at 9 a.m. in the Rogalski Center on campus.

Topics and presenters include:

• The Future of Digital Health. Presenter: John Halamka, MD, chief information officer, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston.

• OpenNotes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to medical record transparency and access for patients to notes written by their physicians.

• Improving behavioral healthcare from a military perspective. Presenter: Christopher Ivany, MD COL, MC chief, of the Defense Health Agency.

• Good to Great: Treating the disease to treating the person who has the disease. Presenter: Shehzad Niazi, MD, of the Mayo Clinic.

Conference attendees will also hear from several regional experts — Quartet Health, OSF Healthcare System and the Palo Alto Medical Foundation – on using innovation to address changing health and behavioral needs.

“Innovation in technology has endless opportunities to improve and further promote person-centered care,” said Ann Garton, interim director of the IPCC. “That’s why we’ve chosen speakers from the technology sector to speak at this year’s conference. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to hear from the top thinkers and change agents in this field, and we are honored they’re using the IPCC as their platform.”

Registration is available at www.sau.edu/ipcc/

conference. CEUs also are offered.