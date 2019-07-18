Stop inhumane treatment of refugees

To the Editor:

How long will the cruel and inhumane treatment of refugee families by our government continue before people trying to be good Christians rise up and demand change?

We have an elected national government representing Iowa with two United States senators and four members of the House of Representatives who continue to ignore an administration making refugees suffer, particularly children.

It’s my contention that as practicing Catholics we have a moral obligation to demand that our two senators and representatives overturn the cruel and merciless treatment of our brothers and sisters in Christ at our border.

Does this ring a bell with anyone? “I confess to almighty God and to you, my brothers and sisters, that I have greatly sinned, in my thoughts and in my words, in what I have done and in what I have failed to do.”

I believe we need to contact our two senators and representative and indignantly demand intervention. We can also talk to our friends, neighbors and fellow workers because, in my view, continuing to look the other way is not a Christian’s option.

Larry d’Autremont

Davenport