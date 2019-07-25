Two celebrate jubilees

LA CROSSE, Wis. — One Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration and one associate, with connections to the Diocese of Davenport, celebrated jubilees this year.

70 years

Sister Rita Mae Fischer was born in Milwaukee. She taught in primary schools in Wausau, Menomonie, Stanley, Pewaukee, Durand, Stanley and Edgar, Wis. She also taught primary grades in Spokane, Wash., and Canton, Miss. Beginning in 1982, Sr. Fischer served in libraries in Superior (Cathedral School), Wis., Carroll (Holy Spirit School), Iowa, and West Point (Marquette), Iowa.

n 1994, she moved to Villa St. Joseph, the FSPA skilled-care retirement home in La Crosse, where she assisted in sister services before moving to care for her mother and serve part-time as a library media specialist at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in St. Cloud, Minn. Sr. Fischer later volunteered in libraries at Immaculate Conception School in Eau Claire, Wis., and St. Peter Claver School in St. Paul, Minn., before retiring to St. Rose Convent in La Crosse in 2008. She currently ministers as a volunteer in the St. Rose Media Center.

25 years

Margaret Bleuer of Davenport is an affiliate. Her ongoing ministry of volunteerism began in 1978 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Parish in Davenport and included serving as an altar server instructor, junior high religious education and RCIA teacher. She also served at Christ in Others Retreats and as a Christian Experience Weekend leader. Bleuer also served in leadership roles for the Home and School Association, the Altar and Rosary Society and her parish council, participated in the Faith Friends Bible Study group and served as lector and eucharistic minister at Mass and to the homebound. She has served her community as Girl Scouts troop leader and Cub Scouts den mother.

Currently, she is employed at Van Hoe Funeral Home, LTD, East Moline, Ill., as executive office manager and financial administrator. She previously served as administrative assistant to Sister Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, at the Sacred Heart House of Prayer in Rock Island, Ill. Bleuer, the mother of four and grandmother of nine, is an active member of the FSPA SONbeam Companion Community group. She continues her ministry of volunteerism today.