Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for September

1 KEOKUK — Mass, All Saints, 8:30 a.m.

1 KEOKUK — Pastor Installation Mass, All Saints, 10:30 a.m.

2 IOWA CITY — Newman Center canoe trip

3 DAVENPORT — Mass, Kahl Home, 11:15 a.m.

5 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

6 DAVENPORT — Mass with hospital extraordinary ministers of holy Communion, Genesis West, 10 a.m.

7 DAVENPORT — Pastor Installation Mass, Holy Family, 4:30 p.m.

8 IOWA CITY — Ruthenian Byzantine Catholic Rite Divine Liturgy, St. Wenceslaus, 3:30 p.m.

10 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting, St. Vincent Center

10 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Personnel Board meeting, St. Vincent Center

11 KEOKUK — School Mass, Keokuk Catholic School, 2 p.m.

11 BURLINGTON — Red, White & Blue Mass, St. John, 5 p.m.

12 IOWA CITY — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting

14 SOLON — Pastor Installation Mass, St. Mary, 5 p.m.

15 KEOTA — Pastor Installation Mass, Holy Trinity, 8:30 a.m.

15 SIGOURNEY — Pastor Installation Mass, St. Mary, 10:30 a.m.

15 RICHMOND — Confirmation, Holy Trinity, Richmond; St. Mary, Riverside; St. Joseph, Wellman, at Holy Trinity, 2 p.m.

17-18 PEOSTA — Bishops and Religious Superiors gathering, New Melleray Abbey

19 Mount PLEASANT — Mass, Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility, 6 p.m.

21 ALBIA — Pastor Installation Mass, St. Mary, 5:10 p.m.

22 COLFAX — 100-year anniversary Mass, Immaculate Conception, 11 a.m.

23 DAVENPORT — Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Davenport meeting

23 IOWA CITY — Newman Student Center Board meeting

24 ROCK ISLAND — Pacem in Terris Award, Ascension Chapel in Founders Hall, Augustana College, 7 p.m.

24-26 HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Bishops Conference, Sacred Heart Seminary

26-27 DES MOINES — Bishop-elect William Joensen ordination and installation

28 MONTROSE — 50th anniversary of church, St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

29 Diocesan Parishes Annual Corporate Board meeting, 2 p.m.