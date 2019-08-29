1 KEOKUK — Mass, All Saints, 8:30 a.m.
1 KEOKUK — Pastor Installation Mass, All Saints, 10:30 a.m.
2 IOWA CITY — Newman Center canoe trip
3 DAVENPORT — Mass, Kahl Home, 11:15 a.m.
5 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
6 DAVENPORT — Mass with hospital extraordinary ministers of holy Communion, Genesis West, 10 a.m.
7 DAVENPORT — Pastor Installation Mass, Holy Family, 4:30 p.m.
8 IOWA CITY — Ruthenian Byzantine Catholic Rite Divine Liturgy, St. Wenceslaus, 3:30 p.m.
10 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting, St. Vincent Center
10 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Personnel Board meeting, St. Vincent Center
11 KEOKUK — School Mass, Keokuk Catholic School, 2 p.m.
11 BURLINGTON — Red, White & Blue Mass, St. John, 5 p.m.
12 IOWA CITY — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting
14 SOLON — Pastor Installation Mass, St. Mary, 5 p.m.
15 KEOTA — Pastor Installation Mass, Holy Trinity, 8:30 a.m.
15 SIGOURNEY — Pastor Installation Mass, St. Mary, 10:30 a.m.
15 RICHMOND — Confirmation, Holy Trinity, Richmond; St. Mary, Riverside; St. Joseph, Wellman, at Holy Trinity, 2 p.m.
17-18 PEOSTA — Bishops and Religious Superiors gathering, New Melleray Abbey
19 Mount PLEASANT — Mass, Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility, 6 p.m.
21 ALBIA — Pastor Installation Mass, St. Mary, 5:10 p.m.
22 COLFAX — 100-year anniversary Mass, Immaculate Conception, 11 a.m.
23 DAVENPORT — Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Davenport meeting
23 IOWA CITY — Newman Student Center Board meeting
24 ROCK ISLAND — Pacem in Terris Award, Ascension Chapel in Founders Hall, Augustana College, 7 p.m.
24-26 HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Bishops Conference, Sacred Heart Seminary
26-27 DES MOINES — Bishop-elect William Joensen ordination and installation
28 MONTROSE — 50th anniversary of church, St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
29 Diocesan Parishes Annual Corporate Board meeting, 2 p.m.
Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for September
