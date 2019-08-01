Calendar of Events

Catholic schools meetings

Learn about the direction proposed for Scott County Catholic schools and let your voice be heard at town hall meetings to be held July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Your ideas and comments are welcome to help shape the future of Assumption High School and the four PreK-8 grade schools: All Saints, John F. Kennedy, Lourdes and St. Paul the Apostle.

The first town hall meeting is July 31 from 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Parish’s Denning Hall in Davenport. The Aug. 7 meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf. The Aug. 14 meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Building MORE disciples

DeWitt — A night for catechists will take place Sept. 11 at St. Joseph Parish Center from 5:30-8 p.m. All Catholics involved with religious education and parish ministry are invited to attend the Catechist In-Service. Rosina Hendrickson, Lifelong Faith & Lay Ministry Coordinator for the Diocese of Davenport, will lead the in-service, which will focus on ministry styles and audiences.

Register by Sept. 9 at at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/ff-ministry-registration

EDUCATIONAL

Davenport — A bio­graphical lecture about the life of Father Edward Catich will be pre­sented by Paul Herrera on Aug. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Outing Club. Cost for the lecture and lunch is $22. To register call (563) 441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.

Davenport — St. Paul Street Evan­gelization Institute will offer hospitality training at St. Paul the Apostle Parish. Diocesan and parish staff members will attend an Aug. 23 session. Anyone else may attend the Aug. 24 session. Both trainings will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25 per person and includes training workshop, materials and a light lunch. Register at www.stpaulse.com/ davenport. For more information call (657) 777-2963 or email info@stpaulse.com.

Ottumwa — Come to an open forum on Marriage, Divorce and Annulment presented by the Diocese of Davenport’s Tribunal staff Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. No reservation required. Any questions call Beth Blough, tribunal auditor, at (563) 888-4236.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory’s Nourish program, a caregiver support group, meets the first Thursday of the month from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the gathering space meeting room.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller hosts a lunch Bible study program, “Lunch with the Popes,” Mondays at the Kahl Home after the 11:15 a.m. Mass. A $5 sub and salad meal will be offered; those wanting the meal should contact Fr. Kneemiller at kneemillerw@diodav.org or call (563) 321-0124 prior to the study.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish Altar and Rosary Society will offer a retreat with Father Bob Miller and Dr. Mark Nimo Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The retreat is entitled: “The Bible’s ‘Joe Friday’ – How Mark’s Gospel Portrays Jesus.” Light lunch will be provided. Cost is $10. Please call (563) 940-1873 for registration or information.

Mundelein, Ill. — Young adults — single, married and young families — are invited to spend a summer day at Mundelein Seminary on Aug. 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. Learn more and RSVP at www.usml.edu or contact Matt Paolelli at mpaolelli@usml.edu or (847) 970-4919 with questions.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is showing “Paris to Pittsburgh,” a documentary about climate change, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the activity center.

Bettendorf — A Popsicle Party FUNd­raiser for refugees will take place Aug. 8 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. There will be a brief opportunity to unite in prayer for refugees at 6:30 p.m. Fun and treats also offered.

Davenport — This year’s Century Club Membership and Steak Fry will take place Aug. 16. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Assumption High School courtyard. This event is free to all Century Club members. The Century Club’s mission is to provide financial assistance to all AHS athletic programs. A Century Club membership form can be found at https://bit.ly/2YeLDPa.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a rummage sale Aug. 22-24 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and a parish festival Aug. 24 from 5-9 p.m.

Davenport — A jubilee Mass and reception celebrating Father Mike Phillips’ 50 years of priesthood will take place Aug. 25. A Mass at Holy Family Parish will take place at noon with a reception immediately following at Armored Gardens in downtown Davenport.

Petersville — Immaculate Conception Parish will host its annual beef and pork dinner on Aug. 25. Serving is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the church. Country store, raffle and Bingo will also be held. Carryouts welcome. Handicap accessible.

Kalona — On Aug. 24, Knights of Columbus from Holy Trinity Parish-Rich­mond are hosting a golf tournament at Kalona Country Club. Shotgun start at 8 a.m. for the four-person best shot event. Food and water are provided. Cost is $60 per person and includes a cart. Funds raised will go toward providing financial support for the Iowa City Catholic Worker House. Text or call David Capper at (563) 653-6120 for more information or to sign up.

Wheatland — The 9th annual Spirit of the Prairie — Celebrating 20 Years of Spiritual Retreats on the Prairie — will be Aug. 18 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. The center is located at 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland. Cost is $40 per person, $50 after Aug 7. Visit www. chmiowa.org calendar of events or call (563) 336-8401 for details and to register.

OTHER

The next 12-week session of the Iowa City Divorce Support Group will begin Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor of St. Patrick Church. Those who are divorced or separated are invited to attend. The cost is $20 for materials. For more info, contact Stephanie Zeising at joyingratitude@gmail.com.

VOLUNTEER

Davenport — The Diocese of Davenport is looking to expand its number of volunteer receptionists. We are looking for individuals who can answer and route incoming phone calls, greet guests and clients and perform some light office duties. Spanish speaking would be great but not necessary. Basic computer skills needed. Availability for one or more afternoons per week. If interested contact, Tom Tallman at (563) 888-4365 or tallman@davenportdiocese.org.