Children need proper nourishment

To the Editor:

The attack on hungry children by the present administration is unconscionable. Children born in this country, even from undocumented immigrants, are citizens. To remove the green card — the right to work — from immigrants now working means many of those people and their children will go hungry.

The fear of being deported by those losing their green card means many will no longer apply for SNAP — food stamps. Without proper nourishment numerous children (even fellow citizens) will suffer illnesses and possibly death.

The administration in trying to implement this policy can no longer be justified by any right thinking Christian. Those being injured are our sisters and brothers and many are members of our faith.

Catholics, who believe in a special option for the poor, must op­pose this policy of a government which now uses such cruelty to advance its white supremacist agenda.

Don Moeller

Davenport