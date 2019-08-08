Clinton Franciscans celebrate jubilees

CLINTON — Three Sisters of St. Francis celebrated 60 years of religious life July 20 at The Canticle, home of the Clinton Franciscans. Sisters Marilyn Huegerich, Annamarie Marcalus and Deborah Schneider renewed their vows during a Jubilee Mass. Bishop Thomas Zinkula presided.

Sr. Huegerich, a native of Varina, was taught by Clinton Franciscans at St. Columbkille, her local parish elementary and high school. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Mount St. Clare Convent in 1959 and professed final vows in 1965.

She earned an associate’s degree from Mount St. Clare College in Clinton, a bachelor’s from Marycrest College in Davenport and two master’s degrees from University of Missouri, Columbia, and Marquette University in Milwaukee. She spent most of her years in education, serving as a teacher or administrator at Mount St. Clare Academy and College in Clinton and at schools elsewhere in Iowa, California, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

Sr. Huegerich was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis leadership council from 1972-1980 and again from 1992-1996. She was elected president of the Sisters of St. Francis in 1996 and served in that position for eight years. During her tenure, she served as building project director for The Canticle, her community’s motherhouse. She was called again to leadership in 2016 to the position of vice president, still serving in this role today. She resides at The Canticle.

Sr. Marcalus is a native of Fairlawn, N.J. She met the Clinton Franciscans while attending summer school at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Mount St. Clare Convent in 1959 and professed final vows in 1965.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Marycrest College and a master’s degree in recreation therapy from the University of Iowa. She taught various grade levels from third grade through high school. As a retired classroom teacher, she tutored students at the University of Iowa. Sr. Marcalus resides in Iowa City and is a volunteer tutor at the Iowa City Catholic Worker House. She is also a hospice volunteer.

Sister Deborah (Audrey) Schneider is a native of Denmark (Iowa). Her family later moved to Fort Madison. She was introduced to the Clinton Franciscans while working at Mercy Hospital in Burlington, which at the time was sponsored by the Clinton Franciscans. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Mount St. Clare Convent in 1959 and professed final vows in 1965.

She earned an associate’s degree from Mount St. Clare College and a bachelor’s degree from Marycrest College. She received a master’s degree from Clark University in Dubuque. For 38 years she served in education, teaching elementary grades and also special education for the Archdiocese of St. Louis. She also taught at schools in Clinton, California and Illinois.

Sr. Schneider ministered to older seniors for 14 years in St. Louis. She was the assistant director and activity director at the Jewish Community Center Adult Day Services, serving people with a variety of special needs, many of whom had forms of dementia, especially Alzheimer’s.

She continues to minister to older seniors as a volunteer at The Alverno Senior Care Community. She resides at The Canticle and also volunteers in the congregation’s development department and administrative office.