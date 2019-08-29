Don’t stand by in silence

To the Editor:

The Pledge of Allegiance declares we are “indivisible,” yet demonizing rhetoric permeates our society. The potential of terror has invaded our communities. We call upon all citizens to return our country to a place of freedom for all.

The leaders of Davenport’s Sisters of Humility and the Rock Island Benedictines (Rock Island, Ill.) returned from the national meeting of the Leadership Con­ference of Women Religious where, with more than 660 other sisters, we signed a letter to the president in which we called for an end to all divisive and polarizing rhetoric (https://tinyurl.com/ y3upj255).

We cannot stand by in silence while our sisters and brothers are disrespected by others through voices of hatred and fear. All of our nation’s leaders must be mindful of the common good and the dignity of every person. The president should inspire the best in each of us and we ask him to use that unique status to bring about healing — not create division.

Sr. Mary Ann Vogel, CHM President, Davenport

Sr. Sandra Brunenn, OSB Prioress, Rock Island, Ill.