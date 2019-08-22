Giving thanks for priests

To the Editor:

Recently, after Sunday Mass, the Knights of Columbus had a delicious pancake breakfast at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf. It was really great that Father Joseph Sia, the Diocese of Davenport’s vocation director, brought some seminarians with him. I would just like to mention that the couple of seminarians I met were a delight to visit with and I enjoyed their smiles.

Our priests and future priests are precious in my eyes and I wish to testify to the fact of my appreciation for them and their vocation. The consecrated hands of the priests bring us Jesus Christ in the holy Eucharist, and we hear them say, “I absolve you” in the sacrament of reconciliation. I admire all our priests and thank God for them and all the sacraments.

I encourage all Catholics to go to Mass and to participate in the sacraments.

William Grothus

Bettendorf