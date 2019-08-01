Workshops to enlighten and empower catechists

By Rosina Hendrickson

For The Catholic Messenger

Over the past two and a half years, as I have traveled across the diocese and met with ministry leaders, catechists and parishioners, I have asked, “How can the Office of Faith Formation help you grow in your faith and in your ministry efforts?” While we can’t respond to each individual need expressed, our office has developed several initiatives based on the suggestions we heard and which we think will benefit our diocese as a whole.

One of the things that catechists repeatedly mentioned was a desire to gain additional skills for use in the classroom. The Catechist Skills Workshop Series has been created to respond to that desire. Here’s how it works: each academic year, we offer a workshop in each deanery to address a particular skill for catechists. These workshops offer formation in the theory behind a topic and also practical suggestions for implementation in the classroom or catechetical setting. These workshops are held Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow catechists to participate.

Each workshop is a stand-alone, so participants may attend the workshop based on interest and/or location. The workshop series kicks off Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Mary Parish in Centerville with “Skills for Special Needs Catechesis.” This workshop will help catechists discover creative and innovative ways of working with students who learn in different ways and might need additional attention or assistance in the classroom.

Future workshops: Techniques for Classroom Management, Sept. 4 at St. Mary Parish, Albia (evening time TBA); Teaching the Mass, Sept. 7, St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg; Partnering with Families in Faith Formation, Oct. 12, St. Mary Parish, Lone Tree; Incorporating Technology in Faith Formation, Jan. 11, 2020, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton; Creative Catechesis, Feb. 8, St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass; Establishing and Using Your Prayer Space, March 14, St. Vincent School, Keokuk.

For more information go to www.davenportdiocese. org/catechist-workshops or contact Rosina Hendrickson at (563) 888-4244 or hendrickson@davenportdiocese.org for more information about these opportunities.