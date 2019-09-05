Catholic Messenger podcast part of new radio block

KALA, 88.5 FM, based at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, has embarked on a new segment called “The Podcast Block.” Every Sunday at 5 p.m., KALA will feature a podcast produced at KALA studios.

A new Catholic Messenger podcast, “Catholic Messenger Conversations,” will air the first Sunday of the month. “Humility Homes and Services Podcast” will air the second and fourth Sundays of the month. “Relevant or Irrelevant” will air the third and, if applicable, fifth Sundays of the month.

The first “Catholic Messenger Conversations” podcast aired Sept 1 and featured Editor Barb Arland-Fye and Bishop Thomas Zinkula discussing RAGBRAI. It can be found online at http://www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting/. KALA can be heard online at kalafm.org.