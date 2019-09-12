Eat at bishop’s house!

Would you like to eat dinner at Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s house with nine of your friends? The Diocese of Davenport’s Office of Multicultural Ministry is currently selling raffle tickets for this opportunity. The meal will be prepared by Bishop Zinkula, Father Joseph Sia, Father Rudy Juarez and Father Guillermo Trevino. The meal, which will take place Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m., will feature a musical presentation from Father Ross Epping. The winner will also receive a life-sized image of Our Lady of Guadalupe as a remembrance of the day.

The drawing will be held Nov. 8. You do not need to be present to win.

Raffle tickets are $20. Profits will be used for youth conference and Multicultural Ministry activities in the Diocese of Davenport. For tickets call (563) 324-1911 or email Miguel Moreno at moreno@davenportdiocese.org.